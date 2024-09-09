Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

CASH opened at $67.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

