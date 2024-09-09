PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $68.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

