PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $26,268,886.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,634,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,110,372.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $31.97. 2,712,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,662. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

