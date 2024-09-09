PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12,952.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.34 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

