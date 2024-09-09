Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.86. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 159,845 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 164,406 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

