Petershill Partners’ (PHLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on the stock.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

LON PHLL opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 4.56. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($110,453.65). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

