Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 29015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.30 ($0.35).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61.

Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds

In related news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($31,904.93). Company insiders own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

