PFG Investments LLC Acquires 4,060 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.