PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

