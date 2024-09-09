PFG Investments LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.98 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

