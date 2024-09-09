PFG Investments LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Sila Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

