PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ARM by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ARM opened at $117.29 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion and a PE ratio of 124.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

