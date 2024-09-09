PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $356.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

