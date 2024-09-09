Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 2% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 6,329,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 38,143,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of -486.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

