Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Phreesia stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

