Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHR. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $736,750. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.