PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.74

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.74, with a volume of 16671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDUR. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

