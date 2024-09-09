Ping Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

GEHC opened at $85.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

