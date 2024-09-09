Ping Capital Management Inc. Invests $478,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 129,488 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $16.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

