Ping Capital Management Inc. Invests $773,000 in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria makes up approximately 0.2% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 561,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at $7,384,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 1.6 %

CRESY opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.