Ping Capital Management Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $14.80 on Monday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

