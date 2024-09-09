Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $1,148,000. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.6% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.