Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,545 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.96%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

