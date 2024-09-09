Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $51.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

