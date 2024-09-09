Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pinstripes from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Pinstripes Stock Down 2.9 %
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinstripes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNST. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
