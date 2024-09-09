Piper Sandler Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $67.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

