Pollux Coin Price Reaches $0.31 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,957,068 coins and its circulating supply is 39,957,177 coins. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,955,744.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30711755 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

