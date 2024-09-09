Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

