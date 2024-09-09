Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.50 and last traded at 0.51, with a volume of 278091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Premium Nickel Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Premium Nickel Resources news, Director David Newman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.86 per share, for a total transaction of 25,890.00. Corporate insiders own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.