Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 3.91% of OneWater Marine worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $322,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 10,800 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $235,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,193.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,629 shares of company stock worth $1,571,786. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

