Private Management Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,615 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Perdoceo Education worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

