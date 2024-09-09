Private Management Group Inc. Has $23.24 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,163 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.98% of United Natural Foods worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

