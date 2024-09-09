Private Management Group Inc. Has $25.59 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.66 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

