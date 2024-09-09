Private Management Group Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,261,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 310,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 23.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 80.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OABI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

OmniAb Stock Down 3.4 %

OABI stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 287.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

