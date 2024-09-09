Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,104,696 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,999,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,696 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $37,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

