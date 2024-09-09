Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 7,822 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in SouthState by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,882,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,408,000 after buying an additional 94,637 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $93.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial upped their target price on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

