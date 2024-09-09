Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,901 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $30,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

