Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218,047 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Leslie’s worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 201,082 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $551.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LESL

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.