Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,661 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Penske Automotive Group worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,800,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.3 %

PAG opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.