Private Management Group Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Lamar Advertising worth $21,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.