Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,623 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NXST opened at $161.45 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

