Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.9 million.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.65 on Monday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

