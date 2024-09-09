ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $368,000.

NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $84.13 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

