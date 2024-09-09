Prudential PLC Acquires 58,881 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,881 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 436,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KDP opened at $36.86 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

