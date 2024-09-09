Prudential PLC Buys 14,978 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Shares of ECL opened at $245.05 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $253.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

