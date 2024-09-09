Prudential PLC Has $24.06 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $619.33 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $638.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

