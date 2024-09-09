Prudential PLC Has $64.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $64,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $231.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

