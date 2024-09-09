Prudential PLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

