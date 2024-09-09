Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $546.65 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $552.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.72. The firm has a market cap of $471.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

