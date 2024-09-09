Prudential PLC Purchases 22,788 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $116.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

